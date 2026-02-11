Atb Cormark Cm Lowers Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$3.25

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Atb Cormark Cm from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Atb Cormark Cm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.00 price objective on Organigram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organigram presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.13.
Organigram Inc is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products. Organigram focuses on producing exceptional, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing global business partnerships.
