Atb Cormark Cm Lowers Organigram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$3.25

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Atb Cormark Cm from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Atb Cormark Cm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.00 price objective on Organigram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organigram presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.13.

OGI stock traded down C$0.11 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,718. The stock has a market cap of C$239.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Organigram has a 1 year low of C$1.22 and a 1 year high of C$3.09.

Organigram Inc is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products. Organigram focuses on producing exceptional, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing global business partnerships.

