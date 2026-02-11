Insider Selling: Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) CEO Jeff Benck sold 25,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $1,454,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 398,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,170,094.20. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Jeff Benck sold 14,900 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $748,576.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Jeff Benck sold 100 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Jeff Benck sold 10,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $475,500.00.

BHE traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.77. 106,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,779. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.590 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital set a $62.00 price objective on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 6,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early?stage design and prototyping to high?volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark’s offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

