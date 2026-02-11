Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Terumo Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 670,774 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 386,321 shares.The stock last traded at $13.65 and had previously closed at $13.59.

Terumo Trading Up 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Get Terumo alerts:

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Terumo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 12.35%.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation (OTCMKTS: TRUMY) is a Japan-based medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare products for hospitals, clinics and blood centers. Its businesses encompass cardiovascular systems, general hospital products and blood management and cell technologies, supplying devices used in interventional and surgical procedures as well as everyday clinical care. Terumo sells consumables and capital equipment intended to support patient care across acute and ambulatory settings.

Key product categories include vascular access and interventional devices (such as guidewires, catheters and delivery systems), cardiac and cardiopulmonary surgical equipment, infusion therapy products (including infusion pumps and disposables), syringes and blood bags.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.