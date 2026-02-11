First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,661 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the January 15th total of 17,137 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,819 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,819 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DVLU traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,115. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.08. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $37.97.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.0859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
