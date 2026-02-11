Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.2450, with a volume of 147559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut Waystar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waystar in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $54.00 target price on Waystar in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waystar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66.

In other news, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $262,225.43. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 422,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,844,302.11. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $125,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 193,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,150,657. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,535. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waystar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,330,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,836,000 after acquiring an additional 41,062 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waystar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,282,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Waystar by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,415,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,514,000 after purchasing an additional 146,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waystar by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,398,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,300,000 after purchasing an additional 224,908 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Waystar by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,130,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,698,000 after buying an additional 1,209,276 shares during the last quarter.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company’s unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar’s offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

