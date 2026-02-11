Critical Comparison: Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) and Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Hagerty”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group $19.93 billion 1.76 $4.31 billion $10.69 9.06 Hagerty $1.20 billion 3.33 $17.02 million $0.28 41.77

Volatility and Risk

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty. Arch Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hagerty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hagerty has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Arch Capital Group and Hagerty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group 1 8 9 0 2.44 Hagerty 0 4 5 0 2.56

Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $107.73, indicating a potential upside of 11.29%. Hagerty has a consensus price target of $14.13, indicating a potential upside of 20.78%. Given Hagerty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hagerty is more favorable than Arch Capital Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Hagerty shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Hagerty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Hagerty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group 22.07% 17.00% 4.80% Hagerty 5.85% 16.85% 4.94%

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employer's liability; contract and commercial surety coverages; and collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides casualty reinsurance for third party liability exposures; marine and aviation; motor reinsurance, whole account multi-line treaties, cyber, trade credit, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses, and personal lines and commercial property exposures; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers. The company's Mortgage segment offers direct mortgage insurance and mortgage reinsurance. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Hagerty

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts. In addition, it offers HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models. Further, the company offers Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. Hagerty, Inc. is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.