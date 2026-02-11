Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nintendo (NTDOY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS: NTDOY) recently:

2/6/2026 – Nintendo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2026 – Nintendo was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/4/2026 – Nintendo had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at China Renaissance.

2/3/2026 – Nintendo was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie Capit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/3/2026 – Nintendo was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/26/2026 – Nintendo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/22/2026 – Nintendo was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

12/22/2025 – Nintendo was upgraded by analysts at Freedom Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, is a global entertainment company best known for designing, manufacturing and marketing video game hardware and software. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo transitioned into electronic entertainment in the latter half of the 20th century and has since become one of the most recognizable names in interactive entertainment. The company serves markets worldwide, with major operations and customer bases in Japan, North America and Europe, and it maintains a presence through regional subsidiaries, distribution partners and digital storefronts.

Nintendo’s business spans console and handheld hardware, first-party software titles, digital services and licensing.

