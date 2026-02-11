Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09, reports. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of EPM stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. 69,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,673. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.36 million, a PE ratio of -410.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.08%.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on enhanced oil recovery (EOR) through the use of carbon dioxide. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company specializes in acquiring and developing mature hydrocarbon reservoirs that benefit from CO? injection to increase production efficiency. Evolution Petroleum’s business model combines property acquisition, reservoir engineering, and CO? management to optimize recovery of oil and associated gas.

The company’s primary asset is the Jackson Dome CO? field in southwestern Mississippi, where natural carbon dioxide is produced, separated and reinjected into adjacent oil-bearing formations.

