Wedbush Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Stock

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.

DNTH has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.63.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5%

Insider Buying and Selling

Dianthus Therapeutics stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,185. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.59. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70.

In other Dianthus Therapeutics news, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 109,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $4,158,442.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $152,560. This trade represents a 96.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Savitz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $903,600.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 216,538 shares of company stock worth $8,283,175 in the last ninety days. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNTH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 3,366.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,577,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,311 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,931 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $32,859,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,434,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,307,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,138,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.