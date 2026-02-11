Short Interest in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Grows By 1,334.1%

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,792 shares, an increase of 1,334.1% from the January 15th total of 892 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,461 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,461 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COM. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 2,996.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $333,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA COM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,630. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $32.32.

About Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral. COM was launched on Mar 30, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

