Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF (NYSEARCA:XUDV) Short Interest Up 1,125.3% in January

Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF (NYSEARCA:XUDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,477 shares, a growth of 1,125.3% from the January 15th total of 447 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,755 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF Stock Performance

Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. 4,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,483. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $59.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of -1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XUDV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Invested Advisors bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,094,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,948,000.

About Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Dividend Multiplier Index ETF (XUDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies that employs an optimizer aimed to deliver high dividend yield balanced against volatility. XUDV was launched on Jan 21, 2025 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

