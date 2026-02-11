Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Radware had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.66%.The firm had revenue of $80.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Radware’s conference call:

Get Radware alerts:

Radware reported record financials — Q4 revenue rose 10% y/y to $80M and non-GAAP EPS increased 19% to $0.32 , with full-year revenue of $302M and EPS of $1.15 .

and non-GAAP EPS increased 19% to , with full-year revenue of and EPS of . Cloud momentum is a key growth driver as cloud ARR accelerated to $95M (+23% y/y, +7% sequentially), helping subscription revenue grow 21% y/y.

(+23% y/y, +7% sequentially), helping subscription revenue grow 21% y/y. Product and portfolio expansion — launched Radware API Security Service , acquired Pynt to add API testing/full lifecycle coverage, and introduced Agentic AI Protection , positioning the company to capture new TAMs around API and AI security.

, acquired Pynt to add API testing/full lifecycle coverage, and introduced , positioning the company to capture new TAMs around API and AI security. Strong bookings and balance-sheet flexibility — RPO hit a record $400M , adjusted EBITDA increased materially for the year, cash and equivalents were ~ $461M , and the company executed share repurchases.

, adjusted EBITDA increased materially for the year, cash and equivalents were ~ , and the company executed share repurchases. Near-term headwinds and regional softness — Americas revenue declined 4% in Q4 (despite strong bookings), APAC was down 3%, and management plans higher 2026 investments (Q1 OPEX guidance up, including ~$1.5M FX impact) that may pressure near-term margins.

Radware Stock Performance

Radware stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.65. 112,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,148. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. Radware has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $31.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radware

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Radware in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Radware during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radware in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Radware by 4.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radware in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Radware

About Radware

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd. provides cybersecurity and application delivery solutions designed to ensure the availability, performance and security of mission?critical applications. Its product portfolio includes on?premises and cloud?based offerings such as Alteon application delivery controllers, DefensePro network behavior analysis for DDoS mitigation and AppWall web application firewall. The company’s platforms use real?time behavioral analysis, machine learning and automation to protect against distributed denial?of?service attacks, application layer threats and network intrusions.

Founded in 1997, Radware is co-headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with a principal U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.