Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.65, FiscalAI reports. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Tenet Healthcare updated its FY 2026 guidance to 16.190-18.470 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 11.0%

Shares of THC stock traded up $21.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.23. The company had a trading volume of 577,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,376. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $109.82 and a twelve month high of $222.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on THC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $252.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nadja West sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total transaction of $430,089.66. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,945.60. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 300.0% in the third quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

Featured Articles

