Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.000-8.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.74. 993,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,584,226. Fiserv has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Tigress Financial set a $95.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd acquired 17,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. This represents a 228.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman bought 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. This represents a 14.80% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 2,134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 993,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,215,000 after purchasing an additional 948,634 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,571,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,349,000 after acquiring an additional 630,401 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Fiserv by 694.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 685,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,224,000 after acquiring an additional 599,419 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Fiserv by 171.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 401,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,156,000 after purchasing an additional 253,313 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Fiserv by 24.9% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 805,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,135,000 after purchasing an additional 160,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

