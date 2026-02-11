Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.000-8.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.74. 993,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,584,226. Fiserv has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.66.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd acquired 17,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. This represents a 228.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman bought 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. This represents a 14.80% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and management messaging: Fiserv reported adjusted EPS above consensus and management emphasized progress on its “OneFiserv” plan and cost discipline, which investors interpreted as evidence the company is stabilizing after a difficult year. Why Fiserv Is Up 7.7% After Q4 Beat And 2026 Cautious Outlook Pivot
- Positive Sentiment: Operational signals of improvement: Management highlighted revenue growth in parts of the business and early benefits from platform modernization, helping the market reward perceived stabilization and strategy execution. Fiserv Sees Restaurant and Retail Softness as Revenues Climb 4%
- Neutral Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance set (8.00–8.30 EPS): Fiserv provided an EPS range that is close to Street expectations but reflects a cautious tone; investors are parsing whether the midpoint and underlying assumptions justify the new multi?year outlook. Company Press Release & Call
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue and end?market mix were mixed: overall revenue was roughly flat/soft versus prior year and management flagged restaurant and retail weakness — this limits upside until durable end?market recovery appears. Q4 Revenue Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution and downgrades: some firms are sticking to or lowering ratings (William Blair reiterated a Hold; Northcoast downgraded to Neutral), signaling skepticism about sustained growth and valuation recovery. Analyst Coverage Northcoast Downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Investor hedging / bearish activity: unusually large put?option volume and active short interest dynamics suggest some traders are positioning for downside or volatility in the near term (monitor days?to?cover and option skew).
- Negative Sentiment: Some investors reacted negatively: at least one asset manager disclosed selling Fiserv citing an earnings surprise comment, showing not all shareholders view the quarter as a clear recovery. Matrix Asset Management Sold Fiserv
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 2,134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 993,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,215,000 after purchasing an additional 948,634 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,571,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,349,000 after acquiring an additional 630,401 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Fiserv by 694.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 685,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,224,000 after acquiring an additional 599,419 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Fiserv by 171.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 401,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,156,000 after purchasing an additional 253,313 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Fiserv by 24.9% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 805,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,135,000 after purchasing an additional 160,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.
Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.
