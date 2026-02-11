Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q1 2028 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $16.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOL. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.87.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $160.52 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $162.03. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.44.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 12.28%.Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $581,586.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 118,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,407,982.40. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Zacks upgraded TOL from a "strong sell" to a "hold," reducing the downside narrative and signaling improving analyst sentiment.

Zacks nudged Q1 2028 EPS to $2.47 (from $2.46) and lifted FY2028 EPS forecast slightly to $16.60 (from $16.58), suggesting analysts see modest incremental improvement to near-term profitability.

Toll Brothers announced multiple new luxury home communities (Nolensville, TN; Jason's Walk in Cumming, GA; Crestmoor Estates in San Bruno, CA). New communities expand the company's for-sale pipeline and geographic reach, supporting future revenue and backlog growth.

Zacks and other outlets flagged TOL as a "trending" ticker and discussed recent options activity; this can increase short-term volume and volatility but is ambiguous for direction.

An options-market piece flagged elevated activity that could presage short-term moves; options flow is a signal to monitor but not a fundamental driver.

Despite upgrades, Zacks retains a "Hold" rating — and the EPS/price changes are marginal — which limits immediate upside conviction; coupled with an upcoming earnings release date noted by coverage, investors may be taking profits or waiting for clearer guidance.

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

