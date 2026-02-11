Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.02, but opened at $55.63. Suzuki Motor shares last traded at $57.9750, with a volume of 1,594 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Suzuki Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Dbs Bank raised Suzuki Motor to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.78%.Suzuki Motor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.249-5.249 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation traces its roots to 1909 when Michio Suzuki founded Suzuki Loom Works; the company later entered motor vehicle production and was reorganized as an independent motor company in the mid-20th century. Headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan, Suzuki has grown into a multinational manufacturer known for producing compact, fuel-efficient vehicles and a broad range of two- and four-wheeled products. The company has a long history in small-car and motorcycle design and has adapted its product portfolio over decades to serve both personal and light commercial transport markets.

Suzuki’s primary business activities include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and outboard motors, along with related parts and accessories.

