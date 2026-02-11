Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.48.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

