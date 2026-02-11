BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.28

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.277 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 21.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,304,000 after purchasing an additional 151,210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,072,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after buying an additional 39,355 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 32,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 516,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: ECAT) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The trust seeks to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities. ECAT’s investment strategy integrates environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria into the selection process, targeting companies whose business practices align with sustainable outcomes while aiming to manage risk and enhance long-term returns.

The fund’s portfolio is constructed and managed by BlackRock Investment Management, LLC, leveraging the firm’s global research capabilities and proprietary ESG analytics.

