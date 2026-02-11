BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BMEZ opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE: BMEZ) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a Delaware statutory trust. Launched in March 2020, BMEZ seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies in the health sciences sector. The trust is structured with a fixed termination date in October 2030, at which time shareholders will vote on its liquidation, extension or conversion.

The fund’s investment portfolio is diversified across subsectors within health sciences, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and healthcare services.

