Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 213,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $39,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Phillip Securities began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 15,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $2,551,192.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 415,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,156,211.88. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $24,577,509.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $105,410,476.14. This represents a 18.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,023,844 shares of company stock valued at $167,455,085 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $139.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.16.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

