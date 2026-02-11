Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

GBCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Brean Capital downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBCI

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:GBCI opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $306.51 million for the quarter. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 16.63%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kalispell, Montana. Through its network of community banks, the company delivers commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and agricultural clients. With a commitment to relationship-driven banking, Glacier Bancorp combines local market expertise with regional scale to offer customized financial solutions that address the unique needs of the communities it serves.

Established in 1955 as Glacier Bank, the company has expanded both organically and through targeted acquisitions to build a presence across the Mountain West and into the Upper Midwest and Southwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.