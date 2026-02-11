CME Group Inc. $CME Stake Decreased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Trust Co boosted its position in CME Group by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.37 per share, for a total transaction of $69,870.87. Following the acquisition, the director owned 258,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,017,102.70. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 748 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,700. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Trading Down 0.2%

CME Group stock opened at $306.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.70 and a 1 year high of $309.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 62.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CME shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CME Group from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CME Group from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on CME Group from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.