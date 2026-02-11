Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) Given New $140.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Truist Financial set a $127.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.74.

Get Walmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Down 1.8%

Walmart stock opened at $126.76 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $131.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 645,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,477,040. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $9,430,445.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 402,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,772,492.88. The trade was a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,196 shares of company stock valued at $26,957,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling further upside expectations from analysts. Read More.

Mizuho raised its price target and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling further upside expectations from analysts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Another analyst upgrade helped push WMT to a 52?week high, supporting momentum and analyst-driven buying. Read More.

Another analyst upgrade helped push WMT to a 52?week high, supporting momentum and analyst-driven buying. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fisher Asset Management added roughly 328,229 shares, a vote of confidence from a large institutional investor that can support the share price. Read More.

Fisher Asset Management added roughly 328,229 shares, a vote of confidence from a large institutional investor that can support the share price. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Walmart is testing “next?gen” Supercenters (Jacksonville) that combine faster digital fulfilment and improved store layouts — a tangible execution story for long?term growth. Read More.

Walmart is testing “next?gen” Supercenters (Jacksonville) that combine faster digital fulfilment and improved store layouts — a tangible execution story for long?term growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on Walmart’s AI and tech strategy positions it to benefit indirectly from big?tech AI investments, but the payoff is longer term and capital?intensive. Read More.

Coverage on Walmart’s AI and tech strategy positions it to benefit indirectly from big?tech AI investments, but the payoff is longer term and capital?intensive. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation commentary notes strong short? and medium?term share gains; elevated multiples (P/E ~44.3, PEG ~4.9) make the stock sensitive to profit?taking and any disappointment. Read More.

Valuation commentary notes strong short? and medium?term share gains; elevated multiples (P/E ~44.3, PEG ~4.9) make the stock sensitive to profit?taking and any disappointment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Estée Lauder sued Walmart alleging counterfeit luxury beauty products sold via third?party sellers on Walmart’s marketplace — the suit seeks injunctive relief and damages, creating legal, reputational and potential compliance costs. Read More.

Estée Lauder sued Walmart alleging counterfeit luxury beauty products sold via third?party sellers on Walmart’s marketplace — the suit seeks injunctive relief and damages, creating legal, reputational and potential compliance costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: December retail sales came in flat (vs. expectations for growth), a data point that weakens near?term retail demand expectations and can pressure Walmart’s trading multiple. Read More.

December retail sales came in flat (vs. expectations for growth), a data point that weakens near?term retail demand expectations and can pressure Walmart’s trading multiple. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Kroger’s hiring of Greg Foran (ex?Walmart U.S.) re?energizes a key competitor and could intensify grocery share battles, a strategic headwind for Walmart’s U.S. grocery margins. Read More.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.