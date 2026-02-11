Westbourne Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Power Solutions International, Inc. $PSIX

Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Power Solutions International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Power Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the third quarter valued at about $19,001,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Solutions International by 102.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,637 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Power Solutions International during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Solutions International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSIX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Power Solutions International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Power Solutions International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Power Solutions International in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.51 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Solutions International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.51.

Power Solutions International Price Performance

PSIX stock opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50. Power Solutions International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $121.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 2.11.

About Power Solutions International

(Free Report)

Power Solutions International, Inc is a global designer and manufacturer of integrated powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle, industrial and military applications. Headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois, the company develops and assembles advanced diesel engine and transmission packages under the Atlas® brand, combining proprietary engine technology with high-efficiency transmissions to deliver power-dense systems. These solutions are tailored for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses, construction equipment, generator sets and specialty vehicles.

In addition to complete powertrain systems, the company offers a broad range of component products including diesel engines, transmissions and aftertreatment modules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.