Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Stake in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,036 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of STZ stock opened at $165.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Constellation Brands Inc has a one year low of $126.45 and a one year high of $196.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.91.

Read Our Latest Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.