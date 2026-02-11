Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.555 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Emerson Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 68 years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of EMR opened at $161.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $163.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.