Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lyft from $20.50 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.03.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08. Lyft has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.93.

Lyft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 15.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 311,909 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,570.70. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 96,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $2,160,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 874,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,498,428.70. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,618. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 144.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,009,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $378,396,000 after buying an additional 14,205,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $109,987,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $108,472,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,714,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 479.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,580,564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $78,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,266 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Board authorizes $1.0 billion share buyback (up to ~15.1% of outstanding stock), a clear signal management believes LYFT is undervalued and it boosts buyback-driven EPS support and demand for shares. RTT News

Board authorizes $1.0 billion share buyback (up to ~15.1% of outstanding stock), a clear signal management believes LYFT is undervalued and it boosts buyback-driven EPS support and demand for shares. Positive Sentiment: Company reported record Q4 and full-year 2025 results in a corporate release, highlighting improved revenue and cash balances that management frames as part of a “comeback” story and sets expectations for transformational 2026 initiatives. Business Wire

Company reported record Q4 and full-year 2025 results in a corporate release, highlighting improved revenue and cash balances that management frames as part of a “comeback” story and sets expectations for transformational 2026 initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Product expansion: Lyft launched teen accounts nationwide (rolled out in Atlanta and other cities) to broaden its addressable market and add recurring riders, a potential long-term growth lever if adoption ramps. WABE

Product expansion: Lyft launched teen accounts nationwide (rolled out in Atlanta and other cities) to broaden its addressable market and add recurring riders, a potential long-term growth lever if adoption ramps. Neutral Sentiment: Management reiterated plans to increase autonomous vehicle (AV) deployments in 2026 — a strategic, capital-intensive shift that could lower operating costs over time but carries execution and near-term cost risk. MarketWatch

Management reiterated plans to increase autonomous vehicle (AV) deployments in 2026 — a strategic, capital-intensive shift that could lower operating costs over time but carries execution and near-term cost risk. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results disappointed on several operating metrics: revenue and active riders/ride counts missed Street estimates, and Lyft reported an unexpected operating loss for 2025 — headlines that triggered a large intraday sell-off when results released. Business Insider

Q4 results disappointed on several operating metrics: revenue and active riders/ride counts missed Street estimates, and Lyft reported an unexpected operating loss for 2025 — headlines that triggered a large intraday sell-off when results released. Negative Sentiment: Company lowered near-term tone for 2026 amid storm-related impacts and a mixed outlook, prompting analyst revisions and press skepticism about growth re-acceleration. That guidance uncertainty pressured shares despite the buyback. MarketWatch

Company lowered near-term tone for 2026 amid storm-related impacts and a mixed outlook, prompting analyst revisions and press skepticism about growth re-acceleration. That guidance uncertainty pressured shares despite the buyback. Negative Sentiment: Reputational/safety headwinds: two Lyft drivers were killed in Cleveland in separate attacks within 36 hours, a development that can raise regulatory, insurance and rider-safety concerns. MSN

Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft’s platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

