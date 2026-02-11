Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $569,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainwater Charitable Foundation increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rainwater Charitable Foundation now owns 345,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,865,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $341.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.75. The stock has a market cap of $582.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $344.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

