Western Wealth Management LLC Has $932,000 Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 362.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,389,000 after purchasing an additional 311,613 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,650,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,760,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,741,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,059,000 after purchasing an additional 290,112 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,546,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,246,000 after buying an additional 250,180 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,936,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,408,000 after buying an additional 62,156 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.46. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.43.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

