Q3 EPS Estimates for Strattec Security Lowered by Sidoti Csr

Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Strattec Security in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Strattec Security’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Strattec Security’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Strattec Security in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strattec Security presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Strattec Security Trading Down 4.6%

STRT stock opened at $85.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $92.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.52.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $137.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 4.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strattec Security news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $199,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,252.40. This trade represents a 20.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strattec Security

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Strattec Security by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 174,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Strattec Security by 117.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after buying an additional 60,628 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 27.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation is a Wisconsin?based designer and manufacturer of mechanical and electronic locking systems for the global automotive market. Established more than five decades ago, the company supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket with a broad portfolio of lock and key solutions tailored to passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles.

The company’s product range includes mechanical locking systems such as door lock cylinders, ignition lock modules, key blanks and door handles, as well as electromechanical and keyless?entry systems.

Featured Stories

