First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on February 27th

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

First Hawaiian has a payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.33 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan Arizumi sold 6,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $166,382.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,717.08. This represents a 76.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Scott Wo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 45,026 shares of company stock worth $1,144,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 2,916.7% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 11,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc is the oldest and largest bank in Hawaii, operating as the bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank. Established in 1858, the company offers a full suite of financial services to individual, business and institutional clients. Its product portfolio includes consumer and commercial lending, deposit accounts, treasury and cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance, as well as wealth management and trust services.

First Hawaiian serves customers through an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital channels across the Hawaiian Islands, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa.

