Brokers Issue Forecasts for AVXL Q1 Earnings

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anavex Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVXL. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jones Trading lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 9.0%

AVXL stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $353.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 569,579 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 24,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 17,921.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 744,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 740,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Anavex Life Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Anavex Life Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts reaffirm buy ratings and high price targets — HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” and a $20 target and provided updated FY?2027 EPS estimates (FY2027 -$0.55, quarterly EPS around -$0.12 to -$0.15), and D. Boral Capital also kept a “Buy” with a $24 target. Analyst support and improved EPS projections can lift sentiment. Benzinga

Analysts reaffirm buy ratings and high price targets — HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” and a $20 target and provided updated FY?2027 EPS estimates (FY2027 -$0.55, quarterly EPS around -$0.12 to -$0.15), and D. Boral Capital also kept a “Buy” with a $24 target. Analyst support and improved EPS projections can lift sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Q1 2026 results beat estimates and show improving cash runway — Anavex reported ($0.06) EPS vs. consensus ($0.10) and reduced quarterly net loss; cash and equivalents rose to $131.7M, giving management an estimated >3 years of runway at current burn. That lowers near?term financing risk. QuiverQuant press release

Q1 2026 results beat estimates and show improving cash runway — Anavex reported ($0.06) EPS vs. consensus ($0.10) and reduced quarterly net loss; cash and equivalents rose to $131.7M, giving management an estimated >3 years of runway at current burn. That lowers near?term financing risk. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate milestones and pipeline updates remain in focus — Management outlined regulatory and clinical milestones for blarcamesine (Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Rett syndrome), ANAVEX 3?71 schizophrenia program progress, and upcoming publications/presentations that could catalyze moves if data or regulatory clarity arrive. Company site

Corporate milestones and pipeline updates remain in focus — Management outlined regulatory and clinical milestones for blarcamesine (Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Rett syndrome), ANAVEX 3?71 schizophrenia program progress, and upcoming publications/presentations that could catalyze moves if data or regulatory clarity arrive. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data reported as effectively zero for the most recent update — unlikely to be a near?term driver given high average trading volume and institutional activity noted in filings.

Short interest data reported as effectively zero for the most recent update — unlikely to be a near?term driver given high average trading volume and institutional activity noted in filings. Negative Sentiment: EMA issued a negative CHMP opinion on blarcamesine’s EU marketing application — analysts and commentators warn this places the drug in regulatory “purgatory” while Anavex seeks re?examination, increasing near?term regulatory risk and uncertainty around approval timing. Seeking Alpha article

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company applies a proprietary drug discovery platform that targets sigma?1 and muscarinic receptors to modulate cellular stress pathways and support neuronal function. Headquartered in New York City, Anavex is dedicated to advancing treatments for neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead product candidate, blarcamesine (ANAVEX2?73), is a small?molecule activator of the sigma?1 receptor currently being evaluated in clinical trials for Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease dementia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.