Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $459.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $471.10 and its 200 day moving average is $465.14. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

