Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $30,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 9.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,742,000 after acquiring an additional 104,207 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,401,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,288,000 after purchasing an additional 521,180 shares during the last quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. LBP AM SA boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $224.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.04 and a 1 year high of $227.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial set a $258.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $246.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.53.

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

