Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $25,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210,235.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,346,000 after buying an additional 1,486,367 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 781,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,297,000 after acquiring an additional 255,787 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2,925.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 152,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,106,000 after acquiring an additional 147,394 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,492,000 after acquiring an additional 127,702 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 142,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,271,000 after purchasing an additional 75,154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $748.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $806.99. The stock has a market cap of $111.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $756.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $741.29.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

