Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $15.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $15,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $391.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $285.13 and a 52 week high of $414.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $400.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). Its manufacturing segment includes industries, such as automotive, household durable goods, textiles and apparels, and leisure equipment.

