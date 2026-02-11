Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

RAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ralliant from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ralliant from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralliant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of Ralliant stock opened at $43.11 on Monday. Ralliant has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $57.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.94.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

In other news, Director Anelise Angelino Sacks bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,873.75. This trade represents a 58.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amir A. Kazmi acquired 2,545 shares of Ralliant stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,942.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,979.73. This trade represents a 6.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 5,795 shares of company stock valued at $232,405 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Ralliant in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Ralliant by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the third quarter worth about $26,000.

Senior management and directors have been buying stock recently (Anelise Angelino Sacks 2,000 shares at ~$41.25; SVP Amir Kazmi ~2,545 shares at ~$39.27; Director Kevin Bryant 1,250 shares), which investors often interpret as a sign of management confidence.

Ralliant beat Q4 consensus on EPS and revenue and issued Q1/FY2026 guidance (Q1: $0.460–0.520; FY: $2.220–2.420), which supports near?term earnings expectations.

At least one research shop (Vertical Research) upgraded RAL recently, adding to buying interest from some analysts.

Barclays trimmed its price target (from $60 to $52) but maintained an Overweight rating — still implies upside versus current trading but reduces some enthusiasm.

Analysts have been revising targets both up and down after the quarter; consensus remains a moderate buy with an average target near $50.50, reflecting mixed views on near?term execution versus long?term potential.

The company recorded a $1.4 billion non?cash goodwill impairment in its Test & Measurement segment and reduced prior FY2026 expectations — a material accounting charge that weakens reported equity and triggered analyst re?ratings.

Multiple law firms have launched or publicized investigations into potential securities?law violations related to the impairment timing and disclosures, increasing regulatory, litigation and reputational risk.

Short interest climbed ~58.7% in January (now ~3.75M shares, ~3.3% of float), which can amplify downside pressure and volatility if negative news continues.

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

