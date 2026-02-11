Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
RAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ralliant from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ralliant from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralliant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.
Ralliant Trading Up 4.7%
Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Anelise Angelino Sacks bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,873.75. This trade represents a 58.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amir A. Kazmi acquired 2,545 shares of Ralliant stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,942.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,979.73. This trade represents a 6.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 5,795 shares of company stock valued at $232,405 in the last quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ralliant
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Ralliant in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Ralliant by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the third quarter worth about $26,000.
Ralliant News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Ralliant this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Senior management and directors have been buying stock recently (Anelise Angelino Sacks 2,000 shares at ~$41.25; SVP Amir Kazmi ~2,545 shares at ~$39.27; Director Kevin Bryant 1,250 shares), which investors often interpret as a sign of management confidence. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Ralliant beat Q4 consensus on EPS and revenue and issued Q1/FY2026 guidance (Q1: $0.460–0.520; FY: $2.220–2.420), which supports near?term earnings expectations. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: At least one research shop (Vertical Research) upgraded RAL recently, adding to buying interest from some analysts. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Barclays trimmed its price target (from $60 to $52) but maintained an Overweight rating — still implies upside versus current trading but reduces some enthusiasm. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have been revising targets both up and down after the quarter; consensus remains a moderate buy with an average target near $50.50, reflecting mixed views on near?term execution versus long?term potential. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: The company recorded a $1.4 billion non?cash goodwill impairment in its Test & Measurement segment and reduced prior FY2026 expectations — a material accounting charge that weakens reported equity and triggered analyst re?ratings. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have launched or publicized investigations into potential securities?law violations related to the impairment timing and disclosures, increasing regulatory, litigation and reputational risk. Read More. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest climbed ~58.7% in January (now ~3.75M shares, ~3.3% of float), which can amplify downside pressure and volatility if negative news continues.
Ralliant Company Profile
Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.
The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.
