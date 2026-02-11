29,429 Shares in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA Purchased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 23,720.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, December 15th. National Bankshares set a $22.00 target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net?lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long?term, triple?net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra’s tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post?acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

