MQS Management LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. General Dynamics comprises 0.7% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 80.3% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Wall Street Zen cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Argus boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Melius Research raised General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Vertical Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $371.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.47.

In related news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total transaction of $6,818,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. This represents a 35.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $358.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $369.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The company had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

