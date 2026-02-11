SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,265 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 207,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 321,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Two West Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.39 and a one year high of $50.67.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

