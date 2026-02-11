Versor Investments LP Makes New $753,000 Investment in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1,892.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 18,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE ALV opened at $125.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.11. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $75.49 and a one year high of $130.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.34. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALV. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Autoliv from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALV

Autoliv Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux’s automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.