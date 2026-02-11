Waste Management (NYSE:WM) CEO James Fish, Jr. Sells 657 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) CEO James Fish, Jr. sold 657 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $151,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 256,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,922,090. This represents a 0.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $231.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.15. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.74%.Waste Management’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $325,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.0% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.55.

Trending Headlines about Waste Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly positive on WM, citing steady operations and durable cash flow that support the stock’s premium valuation; analyst sentiment likely helped buy-side interest today. Waste Management Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Analysts remain broadly positive on WM, citing steady operations and durable cash flow that support the stock’s premium valuation; analyst sentiment likely helped buy-side interest today. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market/sector headlines (e.g., energy/midstream names) are active but not directly tied to WM’s fundamentals; these macro flows can move sentiment but aren’t a primary driver for Waste Management. Williams Companies Stock Climbs as Investors Focus on Gas Demand

Broader market/sector headlines (e.g., energy/midstream names) are active but not directly tied to WM’s fundamentals; these macro flows can move sentiment but aren’t a primary driver for Waste Management. Negative Sentiment: CEO James C. Fish, Jr. disclosed multiple open-market sales this week totaling 36,753 shares (sales on Feb. 6, 9 and 10) for roughly $8.47M at ~ $230/share, reducing his stake materially in the largest single filing (an ~11.9% cut noted in one filing). Broader coverage also flags ~ $17M of insider selling at Waste Management, which can be interpreted by some investors as a cautionary signal. SEC filing: SEC Filing – Insider Sales — additional coverage: Waste Management Insiders Sell US$17m Of Stock

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

Featured Articles

