Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Insider Vincent Vultaggio Sells 6,894 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) insider Vincent Vultaggio sold 6,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $16,683.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 146,506 shares in the company, valued at $354,544.52. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vincent Vultaggio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 9th, Vincent Vultaggio sold 3,379 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $8,075.81.

On Friday, February 6th, Vincent Vultaggio sold 29,951 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $72,780.93.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Vincent Vultaggio sold 556 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $1,401.12.

On Monday, February 2nd, Vincent Vultaggio sold 2,540 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $6,477.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 619,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 396,233 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 220.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,069,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,951 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,478,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 516,666 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZNTL. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for oncology. Leveraging a proprietary structure-based drug discovery platform, the company designs selective inhibitors aimed at critical cancer targets. Zentalis’ research and development efforts center on delivering differentiated therapies that address unmet medical needs in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company’s lead product candidate, ZN-c3, is an orally administered inhibitor of the p53-MDM2 interaction, currently being evaluated in Phase I clinical trials for advanced solid tumors and hematologic cancers.

