WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.37 and last traded at $90.0060, with a volume of 21354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.47.
WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.0%
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.83.
WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund
WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Featured Articles
