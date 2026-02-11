WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.37 and last traded at $90.0060, with a volume of 21354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.47.

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.0%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTD. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 8,896.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 229,447 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,508,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 152.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 112,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 734.2% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 42,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 100.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 37,567 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.