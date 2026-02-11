US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.22 and last traded at $90.5450, with a volume of 22219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.89.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, December 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in US Foods by 323.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 29,420 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its position in shares of US Foods by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,207,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,003,000 after purchasing an additional 354,747 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,599,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

