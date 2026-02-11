Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,306,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,093,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,208,000 after buying an additional 94,082 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,302,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,487,000 after purchasing an additional 413,847 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,086,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,734,000 after purchasing an additional 232,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,231,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,114,000 after buying an additional 279,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

JPST opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.67. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.17 and a beta of 0.01.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s payout ratio is currently 482.61%.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

