Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.02 and last traded at $120.1610, with a volume of 482707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,111,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1,242.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,290,000 after buying an additional 1,239,026 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,441,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,997,000 after buying an additional 1,187,743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,176,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,453,000 after buying an additional 999,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $54,706,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500. But rather than being weighted by market capitalization, the Fund employs a patent-pending investment methodology to weight stocks by annual revenue. The Fund is rebalanced annually.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.