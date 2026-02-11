Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.96 and last traded at $69.20, with a volume of 38803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.18.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Invesco MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 633,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,504,000 after acquiring an additional 92,991 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 192,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 101,666 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,889,000 after purchasing an additional 101,116 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 518,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 93,802 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.