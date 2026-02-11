Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Nextpower by 1,737.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Nextpower by 309.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nextpower by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 42,633.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nextpower news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 47,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $4,357,981.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 624,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,039,228.96. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,967.45. This represents a 37.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,468 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,829. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $117.94 on Wednesday. Nextpower Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.06 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.03.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $909.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.43 million. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Equities analysts predict that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $74.00 price objective on Nextpower in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Northland Securities set a $111.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nextpower from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Nextpower in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.32.

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

