Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 94.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 918,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,785 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $138,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Vertiv by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $199.50 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $208.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.47 and a 200 day moving average of $162.37.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore raised their target price on Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.